Hoshiarpur district admin assures in writing: No plan to close 130-year-old school

A day after a protest against plans to close a 130-year-old government-aided school, the district administration assured protesting students and parents in writing that school will not be closed.

Sardar Bahadur Amin Chand (SBAC) Senior Secondary School is located in Hoshiarpur’s Bajwara. There were reported plans to close it to open an Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI).

On Thursday when the students again resorted to protest in the morning, Bajwara School Bachao Andolan (BSBA) activists pacified them and sent them to attend their classes. Later, BSBA members, including RTI activist Rajiv Vashishth, met the district officials and urged them to sort out the matter. Tehsildar Harminder Singh, gave them a written assurance about not closing the school.

“I on the behalf of Deputy Commissioner Hoshiarpur, assure the students of SBAC SSS Bajwara that there is no plan of closing or shifting this school and all the students of the school must focus on their studies ahead of their final exams,” wrote Tehsildar Harminder Singh.

