Hoshiarpur: After being raped, six-year-old girl killed and set on fire

In a horrifying incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped, killed and then set on fire with her half-burnt body found in Hoshiarpur’s Tanda, police said on Thursday.

The accused — a youth and his grandfather — have been arrested on charges of murder, rape and other relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they further said.

The victim was the daughter of a migrant labourer who was living in the same village. According to the victim’s father, the youth, a neighbour, allegedly took the girl to his home where he allegedly raped her. Thereafter, the youth and his grandfather allegedly killed her and then burnt her body. The half-burnt body of the girl was found from their house, said police.

Meanwhile, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Chairperson Tejinder Kaur took suo motu notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hoshiarpur by October 26.

