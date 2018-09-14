Horoscope Today, September 14, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope Today, September 14, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricon, Aquarius, Pisces Horoscope Today, September 14, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricon, Aquarius, Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

All people of goodwill can take advantage of favourable circumstances. This really is a rather special time astrologically for all twelve signs, not just for you. You are well-placed in many ways because you will be helped on your way by the rest of us. Lucky old you.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

The pressure is on at work and at home, not for the first time, and not for the last. To look at your long-term trends it now seems clear that personal change will move faster than professional. And, to that extent, you might well soon decide that it’s time to move on.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You seem to be slightly isolated, but I don’t think that’s a bad thing. After all, it’s the world that’s out of step, not you. Others may be leaving you behind, but that’s their problem: as they rush through life, they’ll miss a great many of the opportunities you pick up.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Foreign connections, overseas contacts, legal questions and educational considerations, should now be almost settled, but not quite. You may like to wait and see what the next few days bring before reaching a final verdict. Perhaps what seems like a great idea today will look a little doubtful tomorrow.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Long-term planetary cycles are now at a critical point, one which will be repeated in exactly two months’ time. You may plan ahead in the knowledge that you have no less than six months to establish the pattern of your affairs for a long time to come.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

There are still some very strong words to be spoken concerning the nature of your current commitments, and there may not be much point in expecting everyone to agree. But then, why should they? It’s good to hear a variety of opinions, and the end-results can only be good.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

You may feel you’re not having your share of fun, but don’t bemoan your fate. It may seem paradoxical, but you’re now entering a period of three years during which you will have to work hard to enjoy yourself. I’ll explain what I mean by this over the coming months.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

You may wish to take a risk at work, or in any treasured ambition. Make the most of your very special individual talents and don’t be cowed by authority or tradition. Also, in relationships, give romance a high priority. By that I mean that you should aim for the best.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

The time has come to decide where you are going, literally. You may be tempted by the prospect of living or working in foreign parts, far from home.

Whether this is realistic or not is quite another matter, but you can always work to make it happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It is said that the best business people are born under your sign, in which case the moment of truth has now arrived. According to your long-term cycles, you are now in a phase of private austerity and public extravagance. I think you’ll have to exceed your budget before long.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

A whole new world is opening up. Right now you may be too bemused by daily concerns, such as cash, or the lack of it, to see what is

really happening. It may even be the end of next month before it all becomes blindingly obvious. Until then, carry on as normal.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

If you are caught up in a web of intrigue, the cause probably lies in your own reluctance ever to say ‘no’. One thing you can be sure of now is that you have a chance to improve family relationships. If you regret a past action, take the lead and say you’re sorry.

