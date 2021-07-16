Horoscope Today, July 16: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Some of you are by now feeling the pressures ease, but others have yet to encounter the full force of partners’ opposition to their plans. Always bear in mind, though, that friends have your interests very much at heart. And what this means is that you’ll be receiving support you don’t even know about.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Neptune’s presence in your tenth solar house is bringing a degree of inspiration but also a risk that you’ll lose touch with reality. Spend your time on imaginative activities and don’t get too bogged down in the facts. This week’s hard information will be next week’s fairy tales.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The demands on your time are many and varied, yet you have the ultimate choice as to how you arrange the day. If social gatherings are planned there’s no reason at all why these shouldn’t be as enjoyable as expected – even if you are much more intense than usual.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

After all you’ve been through, you may be pleased to know that your planets are now adopting a classically romantic and inspired formation. Arrange your life to benefit from social opportunities, and you’ll soon discover that friendly contacts could usher in professional improvement.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Mars is not the only planet inducing a restless frame of mind at the moment, although it is undoubtedly a powerful, unsettling force. Yet, you may now be in urgent need of rest and recuperation, and anyone who genuinely cares for you will give you more space and support.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Although you may not be directly affected, there’s a distinct air of romance abroad. At the very least this is an ideal period to take some time off and mix with attractive and civilised people. I am emphasising this now because there’s a risk you’ll attract those who are angry and aggressive.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Now the week is drawing to a close you may be relieved that you won’t have to handle a number of hot topics. Yet, both today and the weekend will bring a number of additional personal factors to your attention. An extra thought –

additions to your family are now a very strong possibility.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There’s little time to relax for most Scorpios, although developments over the next couple of days will bring a welcome dose of fantasy to otherwise humdrum situations. It’s time to put your dreams into action, for next week your chance may have passed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It would be misleading to say that everything that has been happening has been to your immediate benefit but, in the long term, almost all that you’ve been involved in will be advantageous. You’re in a fine social phase, by the way, so take some time off and enjoy yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

In general, you should see this as a time to broaden your horizons, take on new responsibilities and experiment with fresh approaches to established problems. Believe in your intuition for a change. I know that’s not always easy, but try to trust more in your own talents.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

As the dust settles on a number of controversial issues, your mind may turn to imaginative schemes and proposals. From now until after the weekend, the focus will be on professional ambitions, perhaps in relation to a close friend – and I mean a very close friend!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

If expenditure is on the agenda today, bear in mind that midday is an excellent time to splash out on luxuries and frivolities, but that your normal, careful approach is likely to slip if you’re buying machinery or gadgets. Partners may be mistaken about a financial plan, but they may have to find this out for themselves.