Horoscope Today, December 12, 2020: Gemini, Leo, Virgo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today December 12, 2020: Libra, Leo, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You definitely now need the full support, goodwill and co-operation of partners or close companions. This advice applies as much to your personal affairs as to your ambitions at work. Actually, the best backing could come from distant, far-away places.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Six planets offer you their support and assistance. So this should be a positive period. If you run into difficulties, this is a message that somehow you are doing something radically wrong and failing to make the most of your many personal advantages.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There’s a little-known point in your horoscope known as the north node. This factor is now due to be responsible for increasing good fortune from secret matters and discreet connections. It will also show you the way forward in your closest family relationships.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There may be some slight emotional stress, as family members are thrown together in unexpected circumstances. You have a perfectly free choice as to whether you get involved or stand to one side as they slug it out. The choice, as ever, is yours, and yours alone.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Mars is still agitating the financial sector of your solar horoscope, so don’t complain if you have been cut short, or if a financial matter is more costly than you expected. The situation will soon become more stable, enabling you to salvage a major achievement.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Hopefully many parts of the jigsaw will now fit into place. You’ve worked hard enough over the past few weeks, and every single piece of good luck that comes your way will be thoroughly well-deserved. Continue to check out a financial offer.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Social stars are ideal, mainly thanks to the continuing varied and helpful alignments of Mercury, Venus and Mars. There is little pressure to finalise transactions and agreements or to meet social deadlines, so you can afford to set your own pace – and stick to it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There are emotional hurdles to be cleared and individuals to be put in their place. However, you don’t know the full picture and a little tolerance and humility would not come amiss. What seems most likely at the moment, is that you will be able to persuade a partner that you meant well, even if it didn’t seem like it at the time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You have probably encountered so much aggravation in the past that nothing can surprise you now. You must plan a relaxing weekend, especially if you’re recovering from professional battles. Find whatever way you can to soothe your troubled brow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It would be extremely unwise to be complacent about current partnership problems just because other people seem to be happier than usual. Now is the time to clear up a few long-standing difficulties. Mind you, while a number of facts are still secret, there may be no final solution.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Although you are by nature an outgoing person, circumstances have reduced you to a somewhat secretive, private frame of mind. Other people have no automatic right to intrude on your personal affairs – so why let them? You’d probably do best to throw them some small morsels of comfort, while keeping what is really important to yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Jupiter is now taking up a position that urges you to be more self-disciplined and determined. You want to attain your dreams, but to do this you must finally get to grips with the practical details. Actually, you’re often better at dealing with such matters than you imagine – or than other people expect.

