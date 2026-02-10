Hoping Centre loosens purse strings, why is Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi?

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is in New Delhi today seeking funds for several irrigation projects, including the Polavaram dam. The CM is seeking over Rs 50,000 crore, which includes Rs 32,000 crore for Polavaram Phase II, covering land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement, and construction of protective embankments.

Naidu first met Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil and urged the Centre to extend approvals and financial assistance for several critical irrigation and water security projects in the state. He also submitted a revised proposal for the Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar project, which aims to transfer water from Polavaram to the Nallamalla Sagar in the Veligonda Project in Prakasam district.

The Chief Minister emphasised that these projects are vital for safeguarding state interests, securing the future of farmers, and ensuring drinking water security for Andhra Pradesh. He held detailed discussions on pending central assistance for various projects and the resolution of longstanding inter-state river water disputes over the sharing of Godavari and Krishna river waters. He also discussed the setting up of the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal.

Met Hon’ble Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri C.R. Paatil ji to seek approvals and financial support for key irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh, vital for farmers and drinking water security. @CRPaatil pic.twitter.com/OQpPohW2En — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 10, 2026

The CM has sought a permanent stay on the “stop work” order issued years ago by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) for the Polavaram project, citing incomplete clearances. While a stay was granted till June 2026, allowing work to continue, Naidu stated that removing the stop-work order entirely is necessary to speed up work and avoid procedural delays.

He sought Rs 12,000 crores as reimbursement for increased costs incurred due to capacity enhancement of the Polavaram right and left main canals. He also appealed for full financial assistance for Polavaram Phase II, informing the Union Minister that Phase II alone requires additional funding of approximately Rs 32,000 crore.

The Chief Minister described the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar Link Project as a crucial lifeline for meeting drinking water, irrigation, and industrial needs. He requested approvals along with technical and financial support under the National River Linking Policy.

Naidu is also seeking approximately Rs 100 crore for the Rayalaseema Horticulture Development Package and Rs 600 crore for the development of fishing harbours. He will seek statutory status for Amaravati as the capital city through a Bill in Parliament.

According to officials, a payment of Rs 12,000 crores meant for Polavaram has been pending since last year. The state has estimated that it should receive Rs 26,021 crore through centrally sponsored schemes, and Naidu has urged the Centre to speed up the release. The CM also wants to conduct the Godavari Pushkaralu on a grand scale to rival the Kumbh Mela and is seeking additional funds for that as well.

Raising inter-state concerns, the Chief Minister urged early resolution of the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha Vamsadhara river water dispute. He pressed for the final report of the Vamsadhara Water Disputes Tribunal to be notified in the Gazette without delay, stating this would clear the way for the construction of the Neradi Barrage on the Vamsadhara river.

He also highlighted the continuing dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the sharing of Godavari waters and called for an immediate constitution of the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal to ensure equitable river water allocation.

Expressing objections to Karnataka’s move to increase the height of the Almatti Dam on the Upper Krishna, the Chief Minister cautioned that any such increase would seriously impact downstream water availability for Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from Patil, Naidu will meet Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to discuss several state projects and the release of funds.