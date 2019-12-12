Maharashtra: Hopeful of BJP-Sena alliance in future, says Chandrakant Patil

Chandrakant Patil said, “Shiv Sena and BJP are natural allies. The alliance has lasted three decades. I’m not saying it will happen or not. But I’m hopeful about the alliance in future.” Chandrakant Patil said, “Shiv Sena and BJP are natural allies. The alliance has lasted three decades. I’m not saying it will happen or not. But I’m hopeful about the alliance in future.”

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said he was hopeful that Shiv Sena and BJP will come together to form the government in future. “Blood and Hindutva of BJP and Sena are common and they should come together again and form a government,” he said.

Speaking to the media during a visit to his home constituency in Pune, Patil said, “Shiv Sena and BJP are natural allies. The alliance has lasted three decades. I’m not saying it will happen or not. But I’m hopeful about the alliance in future.”

A day earlier, veteran Sena leader and former chief minister Manohar Joshi had said his party and BJP, which parted ways days after results of the Assembly polls were announced, can come together in the near future. “Sena and BJP will once again come together,” he said.

On Joshi’s statement, Patil said, “I’m not aware. I can only state that I’m still hopeful of a Sena-BJP alliance… But at the same time, I would like to make it clear that I’m not stating whether it will happen or not at this very moment.”

“BJP and Sena are natural allies for the last 30 years. Their blood and Hindutva are common. The parties should come together and form a government. The government (in Maharashtra) should have been formed jointly because the popular mandate was in favour of both the parties,” Patil told reporters.

“BJP’s doors were always open for Sena. It was BJP which has always taken the initiative to form an alliance with Sena,” he observed.

On a section of BJP leaders feeling disgruntled, Patil said, “Senior leader Eknath Khadse had some grievances related to elections. He spoke to me. There is no question of Khadse leaving the party or indulging in anti-party activities. Similarly, Pankaja Munde has already expressed her anguish over media reports.”

“Pankaja Munde has been a part of BJP and RSS since her childhood. Even when she did not understand politics, BJP and RSS were not new words for her. Under her father late Gopinath Munde, she has seen politics and work at home at a young age. There is no question of Pankaja taking any step against the BJP,” he said.

Pankaja, a former minister, lost the Assembly polls against her estranged cousin and NCP rival Dhananjay Munde. Recently, she had appealed to her supporters to assemble at Gopinathgad — a memorial to her father — in Beed district on December 12. “Pankaja herself will clear the air in tomorrow’s meeting at Beed,” Patil added.

Patil also indicated that he along with other party leaders would attend the annual function in Parli in Beed district in Marathwada on December 12. The day marks the birth anniversary of late Gopinath Munde.

