Hopeful new Parliament building will be completed by 2022: Speaker

When asked about the location of the proposed building, Birla said two or three sites were under the consideration of the government. (LSTV/PTI Photo) When asked about the location of the proposed building, Birla said two or three sites were under the consideration of the government. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday indicated that the new Parliament building will be ready by 2022.

Birla, who was speaking to the media after the conclusion of the Winter Session, said: “We are working to have our session in a new Parliament building when we celebrate 75 years of Independence. I am hopeful that it will be completed by 2022.”

When asked about the location of the proposed building, Birla said two or three sites were under the consideration of the government. He did not offer more details. The new Parliament building will reportedly be equipped with contemporary technology.

When Birla was asked about the post of the Deputy Speaker being vacant even after the second session of the 17th Lok Sabha had concluded, he said it was for the government to take a decision.

He also hinted that the subsidy on food in the Parliament canteen may be dispensed with till the next session begins. “You may not get subsidised tea in the next session,” he said, while replying to question.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App