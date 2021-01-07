Farmers protest: Hopeful Jan 8 talks will yield results, end stir, says minister Som Parkash

Parkash, MP from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, has attended all seven meetings held so far between farmers and Centre over the farm laws. He said he is hopeful about the next meeting on Friday, which he will attend.

“WHENEVER THERE is an agitation for one or other reason, political parties face the heat and as is case with BJP in Punjab. This shall too pass…,” Som Parkash, Minister of State, Commerce and Industry, told The Indian Express Wednesday.

“During agitations, political parties in power do face protests. Hence, if our leaders are facing dharnas in Punjab, it is part of the ongoing protest. However, I am hopeful that things will settle down soon and BJP will be able to win back the confidence of masses.” Asked if the agitation was harming the party’s prospects in Punjab he said, “Everything will be okay. I am hopeful that the January 8 meeting will yield some result to end this agitation. We are in continuous talks with farmers and I am sure that discussions always yield good results.”

Asked if he thought Prime Minister Narendra Modi should meet the farmer union leaders as seven rounds of talks have not yielded positive results, he said, “Agriculture minister (Narendra Singh Tomar) is a responsible person, the issues are under his domain. Senior ministers are talking to union leaders in every round. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have also met them.”

He added, “If needed, talks can also be arranged with the PM. However, let us first focus on the coming round of talks.”