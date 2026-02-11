Hope US deal won’t mean Delhi-Moscow ties suffer: Russia

Expressing concern over the India-US trade framework and statements by US President Donald Trump about India committing to cut its import of Russian oil, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told The Indian Express that Moscow hopes the result of the deal is “not that we (India-Russia ties) suffer”.

The remarks by Ryabkov, who is in New Delhi for the first BRICS Sherpas meeting, come a day after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India’s energy sourcing would be guided by national interests. Edited excerpts from an interview:

India and the US have agreed on a framework for an interim trade pact, which also refers to India’s dealings with Russia. What do you make of it?

Well, I hope the result of this deal would not mean that we (India-Russia ties) suffer or experience difficulties and troubles in our bilateral interactions. Trade volumes (between India and Russia) have been reasonably high, but potential is even higher. So I’m sure that for India, there should be place for everyone and capabilities to interact with everyone. What is problematic with the current US policy is that they want everything for themselves and nothing for others. This is a unilateral approach at its worst.

Since you mentioned the current scenario, given the tariff wars, what are the practical deliverables from BRICS that you would be looking at?

Tariffs and coercive measures of all sorts are unacceptable ways to establish one-power dominance. I say so very straightforwardly, because there is no other way of explaining what’s going on. Other countries, who believe in multilateralism, think cooperation and mutual benefit are the way to prosper and to ensure that, we collectively resolve issues and withstand challenges.

So we need to be independent. We need to have alternatives to established systems. Like President (Vladimir) Putin said on several occasions, ‘If Russia would not be deprived of using dollar, we would still be with dollar… But if this is not the case, we should find an answer’. We should act according to our own interests and there is no hidden agenda. We speak very straightforwardly on what’s going on, and BRICS members and partner countries know it first-hand. So no one should be afraid of BRICS, but no one should try to demolish BRICS.

Story continues below this ad

But the US has often criticised BRICS as an anti-West alliance, while India has been saying that it’s not anti-West but non-West.

Indeed, this is how we see it as well in Russia. BRICS has never been an anti-Western entity. If it would be, if one would have an idea to change the character of BRICS into something anti-Western, I’m sure the rupture would come within the grouping and we will be in great trouble, but there was no intention whatsoever.

We do what we see as necessary for ourselves. (The idea is to) dismantle barriers that are artificial. We should do that in all areas — customs, regulations and tariffs — to ensure free flow of goods and investment.

What do you make of the US connecting trade with the war that is going on in Ukraine and telling other countries to stop trade with Russia?

Story continues below this ad

This is completely unacceptable. We are not in a war with Ukraine. We are operating under a special military operation mandated by the President, with the only purpose to protect Russians and Russian-speaking people living in Ukraine… The Western understanding and explanation of what’s going on has nothing to do with our own. So we reject and completely dissociate ourselves with any attempts to link one with the other. There should be no place for such sanctioning and such linkages. I hope reasonable people like those of India will appreciate and understand this equally.

Bilateral relations between India and Russia have been on an upswing, especially with President Putin’s recent visit. With the BRICS Leaders Summit later this year, how do you see the trajectory of India-Russia ties?

Ties depend on both sides. We are prepared to go as far as India will. The sky is the limit. We have extraordinary history in our relationship. We have several projects in the pipeline, many of them with no parallel that others might have. But in India, with its 1.5 billion people and exponential growth rates, there should be a place for everyone here. I’m hopeful that we take further steps in terms of numbers of our trade, investment and projects when our leaders once again see each other this year.

Have there been any conversations or will there be any with BRICS partner countries on de-dollarisation or an alternative currency?

Story continues below this ad

Yes, we are talking on this. Alternative currency is probably not the word I would use on this occasion. We do not create alternative currency, common currency. We are talking on even broader use of national currencies in settlements. And we also talk on how to find ways for an infrastructure that makes it possible… in a way that is not subject to any constraints by others.

What is your expectation from India’s BRICS Presidency this year?

We are very sure that India will be one of the best chairships because India has an extraordinary ability to use its multiple skills to deliver. It’s not just about producing political documents, but it is about BRICS (being) more practical, more recognisable among nations, and for people to know what BRICS is and what BRICS can do.

India’s diplomatic skills, professionalism, innovation, ability to stay strong and capability of navigating through rough tornados and the environment of current time are admired around the world.

Story continues below this ad

We have a very impressive set of priorities (this year). BRICS is expanding. Now we have this first Sherpa meeting in New Delhi, with physical attendance by all partner countries, which is very good. And through this, one gets to learn how to deal with BRICS, what is possible, and in fact, what is not, which is equally important.