Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
‘Hope to create milestones,’ says P T Usha after chairing Rajya Sabha proceedings

In December, P T Usha became the first nominated member in the history of the Rajya Sabha to be included in the panel of Vice-Chairman of the House.

Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha in the Speaker chair conducts proceedings in the House during Budget Session of Parliament. (PTI)
Legendary athlete and MP P T Usha on Thursday chaired a Rajya Sabha session for the first time since she was included in the panel of Vice-Chairman of the House last year.

This came as House chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was absent for the proceedings earlier in the day.

Posting a short clip of the moment on her Twitter handle, Usha invoked Franklin D. Roosevelt’s quote “Great power involves great responsibility” and said the same was felt by her as she chaired the session. “I hope to create milestones as I undertake this journey with the trust and faith vested in me by my people,” she tweeted.

Sprint queen P T Usha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in July last year along with music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, acclaimed screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, and philanthropist and spiritual leader Veerendra Heggade.

Later in December, Usha became the first nominated member in the history of the Rajya Sabha to be included in the panel of vice-chairman of the House.

In 2016, Usha was named the chairperson of the organising committee of the BJP’s national executive meet in Kozhikode.

Usha, popularly known as the Payyoli Express, ruled track and field events in the 1980s. Since her retirement in 2000, P T Usha has been a constant presence at national track and field meets along with her trainees from the Usha School of Athletics based in Kinalur in Kerala’s Kozhikode.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 17:54 IST
