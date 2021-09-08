Hope Taliban will deliver good governance following Islamic principles in Afghanistan: Farooq Abdullah

A day after the Taliban unveiled the interim government in Afghanistan, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said he hoped the militant group would “deliver good governance” in accordance with “Islamic principles”. He also urged the country’s new leaders to respect human rights.

“They should try to develop friendly relations with every country,” the National Conference chief told reporters in Srinagar. “They should ensure to protect the human rights of their citizens and give them a just and honourable government under the Islamic rules.”

The Taliban on Tuesday announced that they had appointed Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund as the ‘acting’ Prime Minister in the new Afghan government, with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Mullah Abdus Salam being his deputies.

Mulla Yaqoob, son of the Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar, will be the new defence minister. Yaqoob was a student of Mullah Hebatullah, who had earlier appointed him as head of the powerful military commission of the Taliban. Sirajuddin Haqqani, the head of the notorious Haqqani network and son of the famous anti-Soviet warlord Jalaluddin Haqqani, will get the portfolio of interior minister, while Mullah Ameer Khan Muttaqi will be the new foreign minister.

Last week, Farooq Abdullah’s son and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asked the Centre to clarify its stand on Taliban, and whether the government considers it a terror organisation.

“Is the Taliban a terror organisation or not? If it is not, will you move the United Nations to have it de-listed as a terror organisation, as right now you are presiding over the UN Security Council,’’ Omar said, replying to a question whether India will engage with the Taliban, which has taken control of much of Afghanistan, including capital Kabul.