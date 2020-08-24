Hope Rahul Gandhi returns as Congress chief before Bihar polls: RS MP

Akhilesh Prasad Singh

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh, who was the only leader from Bihar among the 23 signatories of a letter to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, has pitched for the return of Rahul Gandhi to the president’s post and hoped it would happen before the Assembly elections in the state.

Singh said the leaders who wrote the letter had raised the common concerns of party leaders and workers.

“Our letter does not criticise anyone but talks about broader issues of revival and strengthening party structure.. Now that there is CWC meeting, we hope Rahulji becomes AICC president before Bihar polls and state leaders also get some powers,” he added.

“I am used to putting forward my views candidly. When we had met Rahulji about a month ago…I had told him… people from the panchayat to national level wanted him to return as AICC president.”

