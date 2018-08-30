Hope Pakistan’s new govt will make South-Asia terror free: India at UN

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin during the debate (Source: Twitter/Syed Akbaruddin) India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin during the debate (Source: Twitter/Syed Akbaruddin)

India on Wednesday said it hoped that the new Pakistan government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, will help in ensuring that the South Asian region is free of terror and violence. Addressing a debate on ‘Mediation and Settlement of Disputes’, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin said, “regurgitating a failed approach, which has long been rejected, is neither reflective of pacific intent nor a display of Pacific content. We hope that the new government of Pakistan will, rather than indulge in polemics, work constructively to build a safe, stable, secure and developed the South Asian region, free of terror and violence.”

Referring to Pakistan’s repeated references to the disputed territories along the border, Syed Akbaruddin said, “I take this opportunity to remind Pakistan, the one isolated delegation that made unwarranted references to an integral part of India, that pacific settlement requires pacific intent in thinking and Pacific content in action.”

Read full text of Syed Akbaruddin’s speech at UN

Akbaruddin also added that United Nations cannot be made the centre of mediation efforts and instead the international community should “lend encouragement to those most motivated and having the capacity to do so to settle these, as appropriate.”

Regurgitating a failed approach is polemics & not reflective of pacific intent- @IndiaUNNewYork to Pakistan pic.twitter.com/6jCLdTXuo0 — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) August 30, 2018

Pakistan’s newly-appointed Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his willingness to improve relations between the border nations and said that his government would like the leaders of the two sides to resolve all disputes, including the “core issue” of Kashmir, through talks. According to Pakistan’s senior minister, Khan is also preparing a proposal to resolve the Kashmir issue. “We will prepare the proposal within a week and circulate it among all the stakeholders,” Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said. “If the draft is approved, we will move forward on it,” she added.

