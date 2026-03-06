‘Hope our children can be brought back’: Families worry in Dehradun as strikes on Iran continue

On February 28, when military strikes launched by the United States and Israel targeted Iranian military infrastructure and killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior officials, Dehradun man Sher Ali began texting his son Ali Haider, who lives with his wife Zainab in the Iranian city of Qom.

The couple, who got married recently, were pursuing Islamic studies in Iran. “Their internet connection had been cut, and we could not reach them. The next day, he called us and assured us that they were safe and had moved 100 km away, deeper into the province,” said Ali.

As the conflict triggered by the strikes on Iran continues, Ali’s family is among several in Dehradun, with relatives in the country, who have been grappling with uncertainty as communication remains a challenge.