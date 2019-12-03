Hope LoP Fadnavis won’t repeat ‘mistakes’ he made as CM: Sena

Shiv Sena on Monday said that Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis should not repeat the “mistakes” he committed as Chief Minister. An editorial in party’s mouthpiece Saamana also said that it would not be a surprise if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led alliance’s strength reaches 185 in near future.

“Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis should not repeat the mistakes he committed as Chief Minister. Our wish is that he should maintain the dignity of the post,” said the editorial.

It said that the BJP did not appoint former CMs as opposition leaders in other states. “In Rajasthan, the BJP didn’t return to power but Vasundhara Raje wasn’t appointed as the Opposition leader there,” the editorial read. In Madhya Pradesh as well, Shivraj Singh Chauhan was not made the Opposition leader after the BJP lost the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, it said.

It also criticised Fadnavis for raising objections during the trust vote and termed it as “drama”. “He made a ridiculous statement that ‘I follow all the rules and laws’. But, which rules did he refer to raise objections during the trust vote?” asked Sena.

“Fadnavis should remember that he has gone down in history as a chief minister who kept Maharashtra in the dark and was sworn in illegally without having the majority. He was CM for 80 hours who didn’t face the Assembly. To clear that image, Fadnavis needs to work as the Opposition leader in accordance with norms…,” it added.

The Sena also said that its former alliance partner had lost its connect with the backward castes. “It would be difficult for the BJP to keep its figure (BJP MLAs and Independents) intact …It will not be a surprise if the figure (ruling alliance’s) reaches 185 tomorrow. Whatever is happening to the BJP is the outcome of its previous deeds,” it added.

Calling the appointment of Congress leader Nana Patole as Speaker a “tight slap on the face of the BJP”, the editorial said: “Patole was the first BJP Lok Sabha member who revolted against Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, stating that Modi didn’t allow party MPs to speak.”