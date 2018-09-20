Hope Imran Khan delivers to Pakistan: Hamid Karzai

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Wednesday said he has high hopes from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on that country’s relationship with India and Afghanistan for peace in the region.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Karzai, who is in Chandigarh, said, “Let us wish him (Khan) the best. Let us hope he delivers to Pakistan what he wants to deliver for Pakistan’s prosperity and well being and with Pakistan’s friendly and fraternal relationships with India and Afghanistan. I hope we get wiser and we see future through a different prism, not one of blockages and preventions.”

Karzai is here on an invitation from Punjab Farmers Commission chairperson Ajay Vir Jakhar to be chief guest at the Kisan Mela being organised by Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Thursday.

Stating that he was a strong votary of a land route from India to Afghanistan through Pakistan, and trade from Chabahar port, Karzai said, “We hope Pakistan would realise it not good only for Afghanistan and India, but also Pakistan. How can we live a life stifling ourselves and our resources? There are immense possibilities for the future of this region.”

He said, “I hope Imran Khan would be a great visionary in putting forward a policy of friendship with India and Afghanistan.”

