Hope arguments & facts get respect, constructive spirit necessary, says PM Narendra Modi

Emphasising the country’s GDP growth despite the pressures on oil and fertilisers arising out of the West Asia crisis, the first private orbital rocket launch and India’s first hydrogen-powered train, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the Monsoon Session is starting at a time when the country has gathered speed and the spirit of Parliament can infuse it with new energy.

Addressing reporters in Parliament complex, PM Modi said, “There is no need for a storm where arguments and facts are there. I hope that facts and arguments, and every voice get an opportunity and respect.”

“This Monsoon Session is beginning at a time when the country has gathered speed. The spirit of Parliament can infuse it with new energy. Constructive spirit is necessary to achieve the goals of the country,” he said.