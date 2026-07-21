Hope arguments & facts get respect, constructive spirit necessary, says PM Narendra Modi

3 min readNew DelhiJul 21, 2026 05:41 AM IST
Emphasising the country’s GDP growth despite the pressures on oil and fertilisers arising out of the West Asia crisis, the first private orbital rocket launch and India’s first hydrogen-powered train, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the Monsoon Session is starting at a time when the country has gathered speed and the spirit of Parliament can infuse it with new energy.
Addressing reporters in Parliament complex, PM Modi said, “There is no need for a storm where arguments and facts are there. I hope that facts and arguments, and every voice get an opportunity and respect.”
“This Monsoon Session is beginning at a time when the country has gathered speed. The spirit of Parliament can infuse it with new energy. Constructive spirit is necessary to achieve the goals of the country,” he said.
“Our country has many experienced MPs — whichever party they may belong to. Parliament and the country need their experience and knowledge,” the PM said.
“For this, it’s important that Parliament functions, there is constructive discussion… This is the need of the hour. The aspirational youth desire that we move forward. It’s the need of the hour that voices of Rashtrabhakti (devotion to the nation) get a proper forum in Parliament.”
Modi took a veiled dig at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi while praising Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace for developing and launching Vikram-1, making India the third country in the world to have private launch capability.
“The average age of the whole team of Skyroot start-up is 28,” Modi said. However, he added, “I am not talking about a 56-year-old young man. I am talking about the youth who have planted India’s flag in space.”
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Referring to the successful launch of Vikram-1 and satellites being put in precise orbits, he said, “This is a message that the ability and aspiration of our youth is limitless like space. The country has boarded the reform express — that is why Indian youth are able to do such things.”
“We now have a train running on green hydrogen — very few countries can do this. Our scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and labourers who are working have made it possible,” Modi said.
The PM stressed on India’s resilience in the face of the West Asia crisis, which has sent ripples across economies. “Petrol, diesel, fertilizers came under crisis — but we still continued to grow at 7.7%, the fastest among major economies. This shows India’s ability.”