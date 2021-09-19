Hope Amarinder Singh won’t do anything that will harm Congress: Ashok Gehlot

A day after Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation as the Punjab Chief Minister, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot said that he hopes that Singh won’t take any step which will damage the Congress party.

Gehlot, who himself have been embroiled in a bitter power struggle with his former deputy Sachin Pilot for the last two-and-half years, tweeted a statement in Hindi on Sunday morning, saying that one should think beyond himself in favour of the party and the country.

“I hope that Captain Amarinder Singh ji will not take any such step which will damage the Congress party. Captain Sahab has himself said that the party had made him the chief minister for nine and half years. He has worked to his maximum capacity and served the public of Punjab,” the Rajasthan Chief Minister tweeted.

Gehlot added that at times the high command has to make decisions for the betterment of the party on the basis of feedback taken from MLAs and the general public. “I personally feel, that the Congress president selects a chief minister after having to face the anger of several leaders who are also part of the chief ministerial race. But while changing that very chief minister, out of anger, the decision of the high command is touted to be wrong. One should listen to his inner soul on these occasions,” said Gehlot.

Gehlot added that Singh is an honourable Congress leader and he hopes that in the future he will work keeping in mind the welfare of the party.

“I feel that the direction in which our country is going right now because of fascist forces should be a matter of concern for all countrymen. That is why the responsibility of us Congressmen increases for the benefit of the country. We should rise above ourselves and think for the benefit of the party and the country,” Gehlot tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, hours after Singh’s removal as Punjab Chief Minister, Lokesh Sharma, the OSD to Gehlot had tendered his resignation following controversy over one of his tweets, which was being connected to the events in Punjab.

Sharma had tweeted on Sunday: “Mazboot ko majboor, mamuli ko maghroor kiya jaye…badh hi khet ko khaye, us fasal ko kaun bachaye!! (When the strong are being forced, the ordinary are being made arrogant…when the fence is eating the field, who can save such a crop).”

In his resignation letter, Sharma said that his tweet was wrongly interpreted, being given political colour and was being connected with the events in Punjab. Sharma also said that he is apologising in case his tweet had hurt the sentiments of the party, government and the high command as it was not his intention to hurt anybody’s sentiments.