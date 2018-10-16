Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 16, 2018
15 passengers injured as bus falls into canal in West Bengal’s Hooghly

Locals and policemen were involved in rescue operations. The injured passengers have been rushed to the Haripal Hospital.

By: PTI | Hooghly | Published: October 16, 2018 11:40:06 am
At least 15 people were Tuesday injured when a bus fell into a canal at Haripal in Hooghly district, the police said. The Kolkata-bound bus fell into the Dakatia Khal near Gojarmore at around 9 am, injuring 15 people, SP Sukesh Jain told PTI.

Locals and policemen were involved in rescue operations.

The injured passengers have been rushed to the Haripal Hospital.

Further details awaited

