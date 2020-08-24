Hooghly: BJP youth leader found dead, Oppn party blames TMC

“He was found hanging in his house. Prima facie it’s suicide," said a police official. (Representational)

A BJP youth leader was found dead in Hooghly district on Sunday, with the police prima facie ruling it as suicide. But a local BJP leader claimed that Soubhik Mukherjee had been forced to end his life.

According to sources, Mukherjee was the president of a local youth front in Goghat area’s Nabasan village. “He was found hanging in his house. Prima facie it’s suicide,” said a police official.

A second BJP leader also blamed the ruling TMC for the death, saying, “Either our workers are being murdered or forced to commit suicide, in both the situations the TMC should be blamed.”

The TMC, however, dismissed the allegation, calling the BJP a party of liars. “They try to gain political mileage from every death. It is clear case of suicide due to personal life, has got no connection with politics. They should at least have some sensitivity,” Goghat MLA Manas Majumdar, who is from the ruling party.

According to the police’s initial inquiry, Mukherjee was in a relationship with another girl from the area, and was disturbed about some matter.

He attended a small birthday gathering on Saturday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd