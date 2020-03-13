Hooda scores against Selja as Cong backs Deepender for RS polls

Deepender Hooda had called 25 Haryana MLAs to their residence in New Delhi on Wednesday and held a meeting seeking their support for Deepender. (File) Deepender Hooda had called 25 Haryana MLAs to their residence in New Delhi on Wednesday and held a meeting seeking their support for Deepender. (File)

The Congress on Thursday declared three-time Lok Sabha MP Deepender Hooda as its nominee for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls. Several senior Congress leaders, including Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja and senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, were in the race, but Deepender emerged as the party’s final choice.

It was a two-day long long show-of-strength by Deepender’s father and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in New Delhi, that culminated in the party high command declaring Deepender as its nominee Thursday night.

Despite Selja being the Haryana Congress chief, the majority of Haryana’s current and former MLAs are Bhupinder Hooda loyalists and had been batting for Deepender to be considered as party’s nominee for Rajya Sabha.

Hooda had called 25 Haryana MLAs to their residence in New Delhi on Wednesday and held a meeting seeking their support for Deepender.

Sources disclosed that a few staunch Hooda supporters had even threatened “another Scindia in Haryana” if the party high command ignored their recommendation.

“A few of the MLAs had told party’s senior leaders that in case Deepender Hooda was ignored, there was always a possibility of a rebellion on the same lines as committed by Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh. Party high command realized that the majority of the MLAs were on Hooda’s side and thus considered the suggestion,” a Congress leader told The Indian Express.

Bhupinder Hooda had also met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday and apprised her about the support in Deepender’s favour for the Rajya Sabha polls. For the last two days, Bhupinder Hooda had also apprised Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress in-charge for party affairs in Haryana, about the majority of MLAs being in Deepender’s favour.

Deepender was also the lone Congress leader who had managed to retain his Lok Sabha seat in 2014 parliamentary polls while BJP swept all remaining nine seats in Haryana. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls also, although BJP won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, Deepender was the only Congress candidate who lost by a wafer-thin margin of nearly 7,200 votes, while most others lost by a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes.

Earlier on Thursday, party’s senior leader B B Batra, MLA from Rohtak, had said that “although the final decision shall be taken by the party high command, but the MLAs can definitely put forth their viewpoint and suggest anybody’s name”, adding that “majority of the Haryana Congress MLAs were supporting Deepender”.

Deepender will file his nomination Friday for the polls scheduled for March 26. Party sources added that all 25 MLAs have been asked by Hooda to reach Chandigarh, Friday morning and a number of them will accompany Deepender for filing his nomination.

