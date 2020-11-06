Hooda, Khattar lock horns over moving resolution on three central farm laws

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaks in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday. (PTI)

Haryana’s Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda Thursday locked horns with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the Vidhan Sabha with the former demanding that a resolution be brought in the House to condemn the three central farm legislations and the latter objecting to it and adding that he will instead table a resolution thanking Centre for the new agri laws.

The verbal duel between the two ensued in the House as Vidhan Sabha resumed its monsoon session on a day various farmer unions blocked national highways and observed a complete shutdown from 12 noon till 4 pm across Haryana and neighbouring states.

Opposition led by Hooda demanded that a detailed discussion be held on the issue of three farm legislations a resolution be passed condemning them. To this, Khattar raised a strong objection.

“Such a resolution cannot be moved in the House and shall not be allowed. I will bring a resolution to thank the central government for bringing in these three farm legislations and the House will pass it”.

Targeting Hooda, he said, “You are only condemning something for the sake of condemning. There is a manner if you want to raise your voice. There should be a resolution. You will keep condemning and we shall keep appreciating. Resolution has to be moved at least 15 days in advance”.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta too told Hooda that his resolution is not legally tenable. “I have taken legal opinion on it and it can not be taken up in the Vidhan Sabha,” the Speaker informed Hooda.

Khattar added, “MSP was first introduced during the time of Lal Bahadur Shastri. They [Congress] are not raising the issue of a legislation ensuring MSP. Why did they [Congress] never think of coming up with a resolution ensuring MSP in all these years. They are just misleading the people that MSP will end. However, the fact is that for over the last one month, procurement is going on across Haryana on MSP. They talk of Punjab, which is only talking about the MSP on two crops. We are giving it on various other crops. They [Congress] are only running a misinformation campaign. They are patronising people who are disturbing law and order”.

Countering Hooda, Khattar said, “A condemnation resolution cannot be kept in the House. We will not keep it. The language used by you in that resolution is not correct”.

To this, Hooda demanded that if Leader of the House will bring in a resolution thanking the Centre for its farm laws, then as Leader of Opposition, he would also move a resolution condemning it. “You bring in a resolution to thank, we will condemn it, we will oppose it,” Hooda said.

However, Khattar said that “resolution is such where entire House has to pass it unanimously, if you are not going to pass it unanimously, then what do you mean by a resolution?”

Former Vidhan Sabha speaker and senior BJP leader Kanwarpal accused Congress of misleading people on the farm legislations and asked the Opposition to come up with facts, if they have any.

Congress legislators Jagbir Malik, Hooda, Kiran Choudhry, Bishan Lal Saini raised farm legislation issues and demanded a detailed discussion on it. Congress legislators also stepped in the Well of the House and waved the Call Attention Notices given by them that were not accepted by the Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

Hooda also demanded that the Session’s duration be extended by two more days. At this, Speaker maintained that the session’s duration can be increased if there is enough business to be taken up. Speaker assured Hooda that the short-notice given by him has been received and a discussion will be held on the subject on Friday.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhry too raised the issues pertaining to farmers. “Apart from the discussion on three farm legislations, we moved calling attention motions on registry scam, deteriorating law and order, repeated attacks on women across Haryana, privatisation of electricity, liquor scam and various other issues. We also wanted discussion on crop procurement, and crop compensation but none of those were accepted. The government knows that their decisions are anti-farmer, thus they do not want to discuss it. If government moves a resolution appreciating the three central farm laws, we will strongly oppose it and condemn it. It will expose this government that calls itself the protector of farmers’ interests”.

Choudhry announced that opposition MLAs will reach Vidhan Sabha walking on Friday as a mark of solidarity with the farmers.

INLD MLA Abhay Chautala too raised the issue of private bills on the farmer issues and asked the Speaker why Vidhan Sabha did not intimate him about the fate of his private bills. The Speaker, however, told Abhay that his private bills did not meet the legal scrutiny and were thus rejected.

Age relaxation for EWS candidates in Haryana police jobs

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday that relaxation of five years in age would be provided in police recruitment to the candidates belonging to the economically weaker section. As of now, the minimum age for a police job in Haryana is 18 years and the maximum age for all applicants must be under 25 years.

Making the announcement in the assembly here, Khattar said the state government had implemented the provision of 10 per cent reservation to the EWS-category candidates in the government jobs based on the pattern of central government. “No age relaxation was admissible to the EWS-category candidates in police recruitment till now. Suggestions were received in this regard and, after considering the same, now it has been decided to grant age relaxation of five years to the EWS candidates in recruitment to the police department,” he said in response to a question raised by JJP’s Ram Kumar Gautam.

