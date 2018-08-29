Hooda accuses Haryana CID official of snooping on him, probe ordered

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (File Photo) Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (File Photo)

An official of CID, Haryana’s intelligence agency, was caught allegedly making a video on his mobile at an event of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda at Jind town on Tuesday, following which a probe was ordered and the official sent to the police lines.

Hooda told The Indian Express that he had gone to his sister’s house in Jind where a few journalists were also present. When he was speaking to the journalists, the CID official started recording on his mobile. Hooda and his security personnel observed it and made the CID official to sit in a room.

An upset Hooda then called CID chief Anil Kumar Rao and Jind district police chief Arun Singh to look into the matter.

“I had gone to house of my sister. It was wrong on the part of the CID official to follow me there also. Why would he (CID man) go there without orders of the government? It shows their (government’s) intentions,” said Hooda.

Reached for comment, Rao said they had ordered an inquiry to check whether the official infringed upon the privacy of anybody. The official has been sent to the police lines for the time-being.

CID officers claimed the official concerned was not on official duty when he went to attend Hooda’s event. “What was the need to record a press conference which was being telecast on TV channels?” said a senior officer.

Three years ago, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij had accused his own police of spying on his movements, prompting the state police to order a high level probe. The minister had caught a CID constable standing outside his official room at the state civil secretariat. However, later the police had claimed “there was no activity of snooping”.

