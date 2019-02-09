Hooch tragedy: Death toll climbs to 70 after deaths in Haridwar, Saharanpur

At least 70 people have died in the spurious liquor tragedy that hit two adjoining districts– Haridwar in Uttarakhand, and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported. The people died of the hooch they drank at a Haridwar village on Thursday evening, officials said.

Twenty-four of the victims died in Balupur and its neighbouring villages in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district.

In the adjoining Saharanpur, 46 others who had come to the district, after drinking the spurious liquor in Balupur on Thursday, are also dead. 35 deaths took place in the Saharanpur district itself, officials said. Eleven others, who were referred from Saharanpur for medical treatment in Meerut, died at a hospital there.

The viscera of some more people reported dead since Friday is still being examined to determine if those deaths are also alcohol-related.

The victims had consumed the liquor at the ‘tehravin’ — the 13th day of mourning — to mark a death, officials had said.

Altogether, 25 government officials, including excise department officers and policemen, have been suspended in Saharanpur and Kushinagar following the incidents.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also taken serious note of the incident in the two districts and ordered a 15-day joint drive by excise and police officials against those involved. He has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of those who died and Rs 50,000 each for those undergoing treatment in hospitals.

-With ENS and PTI