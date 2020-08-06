Hooch Tragedy: Capt to meet victims’ families in Tarn Taran today, his first outing since Covid outbreak

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File) Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File)

Amid mounting criticism over ruling party leaders not visiting the families of the hooch tragedy victims, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Thursday said that he will visit Tarn Taran Friday to meet them.

“Punjab CM @capt_amarinder will visit Tarn Taran to meet families of victims of #HoochTragedy tomorrow morning. He will be accompanied by @INCPunjab chief @sunilkjakhar, @DGPPunjabPolice Dinkar Gupta & CPSCM Suresh Kumar,” tweeted Raveen Thukral, the media advisor to the CM.

Of the 113 fatalities reported in the hooch tragedy, maximum 84 deaths occurred in Tarn Taran, followed by 15 in Amritsar and 14 in Batala.

This would be the first visit of the CM to any part of the state ever since Covid pandemic outbtreak in Punjab. Amarinder has been following social distancing norms, preferred virtual meetings over physical ones and has got in touch with Corona warriors and achievers in various fields over video calls. He has been addressing the state every weekend through his Facebook page taking questions from the people and answering them.

While a number of leaders feel the 78-year-old CM should avoid physical meetings, given his age and co-morbidities especially when Covid is spiking in the state, a few others felt that he should meet the family members of victims of hooch tragedy. Amarinder has been strongly favouring wearing of masks and asking people to practice social distancing. He had earlier advised all political parties to cancel all political programmes for some time.

