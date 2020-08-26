Hooch deaths: Punjab proposes death penalty for those found guilty

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. (File)

Facing flak over the the recent hooch tragedy which claimed 123 lives, the Punjab government is mulling death penalty for manufacturers and suppliers of spurious liquor in case anyone dies after consuming such liquor.

Highly placed sources told The Indian Express that the Excise and Taxation Department has moved a proposal to this effect for amendment in Section 61 of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, which deals with offences and penalties, and add new clauses.

As per the proposal, if anyone suffers permanent disability due to consumption of spurious liquor, the accused should be given life imprisonment.

Excise and Taxation Department portfolio is with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The section 61 of Punjab Excise Act, 1914 mandates upto three years in jail and Rs 10 lakh in fine for unlawful import, export, transport, manufacture and possession of any intoxicant. As per the proposal, it was learnt, the department has recommended to enhance the punishment from three years to five years and fine from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

A government functionary said the department has already moved a proposal. The proposal will be placed before the Cabinet for approval and subsequently presented in the Vidhan Sabha.

Punjab Police earlier this month added Section 302 (murder) of IPC in cases against all the kingpins in the hooch tragedy where several had died in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur after consuming spurious liquor.

