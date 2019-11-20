Hong Kong court clears extradition of Nabha jailbreak key accused

A Hong Kong Court on Tuesday ruled in favour of the extradition of fugitive Ramanjit Singh alias Romi, the key conspirator in the November 2016 Nabha jailbreak case. Romi is also wanted by the Punjab Police in several other cases for his alleged involvement in terror activities, gun running and drug trade.

Advertising

Citing the ruling of Magistrate Pang Leung Ting of the Eastern Court in favour of the Indian government, the South China Morning Post reported Tuesday that “the 30-year-old can be removed from Hong Kong in 15 days at the earliest, counting from the date of court ruling”. However, the newspaper report also quoted Romi’s legal representatives who said Romi was “prepared to exhaust all means to challenge his return to India, having also engaged a separate team of lawyers led by Hectar Pun Hei SC to lodge a non-refoulement claim with the Immigration Department in June, on the grounds that he was allegedly tortured in his home country.”

As per the South China Morning Post, Magistrate Pang said: “Singh could also apply for a writ of habeas corpus from the High Court and he would not be removed from the city so long as there are outstanding proceedings.”

In an email sent late on Tuesday evening, an official spokesperson of Punjab government stated, “The fugitive, a big fish in drug trade, was wanted in several sensational heinous crime cases…”