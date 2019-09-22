Honeytrap case: Bid to destabilise MP govt, claims minister

Two days after a syndicate that allegedly honeytrapped government officials and politicians was busted in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Law and Public Relations Minister P C Sharma on Saturday alleged that some ministers and Congress MLAs were potential targets in a bid to destabilise the Congress government.

Sharma claimed the state government had received inputs that former BJP ministers could be behind the syndicate, and described it as a conspiracy to destabilise the Kamal Nath government. He also claimed that some of the accused women belonged to the opposition BJP.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath refused to comment when asked for his reaction.

BJP spokesperson Deepak Vijayvargiya countered the minister’s allegations, and accused the Congress government of politicising the matter. “Instead of politicising it, they should nab the real accused,” he said.

Five women and one male driver were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday from Indore and Bhopal after an engineer with the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) approached the police, stating that he was being blackmailed with videos and photographs of him in compromising positions.

SSP Ruchi Vardhan Mishra told The Sunday Express that the Indore police were limiting their investigation only to the complaint filed by the engineer. She said the material seized from the accused is being sent to the forensic laboratory and the police will visit the hotel where the video was filmed.

Meanwhile, the police on Saturday removed the investigating officer in the case, Ajit Singh Bains, who was the in-charge of the Palasia Police Station, where the FIR was lodged. The SSP claimed Bains had been removed in connection with a recent case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.