‘Honeypreet has changed iPhone access code’

Honeypreet in police custody at a Panchkula court (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Honeypreet in police custody at a Panchkula court (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet, the ‘adopted daughter’ of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, may have changed the access code of her iPhone, a senior police officer said. Police said, the phone, recovered from Honeypreet’s possession during her extended three days’ police custody, was used by her for communication with other accused on August 25, when Ram Rahim was convicted in two rape cases and the dera supporters indulged in violence that broke out across Panchkula.

Honeypreet and her aide, Sukhdeep Kaur, was produced in a local court that sent them to judicial custody Friday. Police sources said a laptop, in which the details about the ‘chosen’ places, along with geographical maps and details of Dera supporters, who were tasked with spreading violence, had been recovered by Sirsa police from near Nathu Suri Chopya, a place in Sirsa district, a few days ago.

The laptop belonged to Honeypreet and a special investigation team (SIT) had cited in a local court that the laptop along with the phone would have to recover from the possession of Honeypreet and her aide, Sukhdeep Kaur, on October 10. Police said the SIT would take the possession of laptop from Sirsa police and will include it in the case as the recovered case property.

Police Commissioner (Panchkula) A S Chawla said, “We have decided to send the phone for cyber forensic examination. If Honeypreet had deleted some data from it, we will try to retrieve it.” Meanwhile, Vipasana, chairperson of Dera Sacha Sauda Trust, joined the police investigation at Chandimandir police station, Sector 23, Friday.

Shobha, the Trust’s vice-chairperson, also arrived Chandimandir police station and joined the investigation. Vipasana and Honeypreet Insaan were jointly questioned for more than three hours. Later, Vipasana Insaan as well as Shobha were allowed to leave but the former has been summoned again on October 15.

