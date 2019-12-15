Honey trap case: Factory owned by editor’s brother demolished

Indore Municipal Corporation officials demolish a building owned by absconding businessman-editor Jeetu Soni. (PTI/File) Indore Municipal Corporation officials demolish a building owned by absconding businessman-editor Jeetu Soni. (PTI/File)

Continuing the crackdown on businessman and eveninger editor Jeetu Soni, the Indore Municipal Corporation and district administration on Saturday demolished a factory owned by his brother Mahendra Soni.

The district administration said the factory located in Polo Ground industrial area was illegally constructed. Teams raided the premises of the factory on Thursday amid speculation that the police thought the businessman was hiding there. District Collector Lokesh Jatav said that no building permission had been obtained by the factory owner.

With Saturday’s demolition, a total of seven properties have been pulled down by the administration after complaints were filed against Soni, who wrote stories on the honey trap case.

Soni’s advocate Vishal Baheti said no notice was given before demolishing the property.

