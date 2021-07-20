‘Honest, pro-Hindu’ CM to replace BS Yediyurappa: BJP leader

After Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel’s purported audio conversation, hinting at a possible leadership change in the state, fuelled more speculation on B S Yediyurappa’s exit as Chief Minister, senior BJP leader Basavaraj Patil Yatnal on Monday said the party’s central leadership will soon pick a new CM, someone who is “honest, pro Hindu, and capable of bringing the BJP back to power”.

The leaked audio, which has a voice resembling that of Kateel — he has denied any links to the audio and dismissed it as fake — hints at one of three Karnataka leaders currently based in Delhi being sent as CM to replace Yediyurappa, 78.

Yediyurappa, who returned from Delhi on Saturday, did not issue any statement on Monday to emphasise his continuance in office for the remaining two years of the BJP government’s tenure.

Yatnal, a former Union minister, MLA from Bijapur, and seen as one of the most prominent Yediyurappa baiters in recent days, said on Monday: “I am not in any race. The PM will pick a leader who is honest, pro-Hindu and capable of bringing the party to power in the next polls as CM.”

Karnataka is due for Assembly polls in 2023.

Yatnal has been considered as having an outside chance of being the next CM, as he comes from the Lingayat community — like Yediyurappa — but from a larger and backward sub-caste, Panchamsali. He was at the forefront of an agitation earlier this year by the Panchamsali Lingayats, seeking recognition as a backward caste group.

The Delhi frontrunners whose names have been in circulation are that of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP national organising secretary B L Santhosh — both are Brahmins — and party national general secretary C T Ravi, who comes from Vokkaliga community.

But if BJP opts to go with a leader from the Lingayat community — as a replacement for Lingayat strongman Yediyurappa — then businessman-politician and state Mining Minister Murugesh Nirani; young MLA Arvind Bellad (son of a veteran RSS and BJP leader); and Yatnal are considered to be in the reckoning.

“It is said that Arvind Bellad was very close to becoming the CM until a few weeks ago,” a source in BJP said. Bellad, 51, had alleged a few weeks ago that his phone was being tapped by the state government. A police inquiry was held but the allegations were not established.

Nirani has denied being an aspirant for the CM’s post.

On Monday, Yatnal also said: “Yediyurappa should have taken with him to Delhi someone whom he sees as his replacement. His close associate Basvaraj Bommai was there, the noble Govind Karjol was there, the effective speaker R Ashok (state Revenue Minister) was there…but none of them were taken along.”

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa on Monday ordered release of Rs 1,277 crore funds to MLA constituencies through the rural development department in what is seen as an effort to appease BJP MLAs ahead of a legislature party meeting on July 26.