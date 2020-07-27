Homosexual police couple approaches Gujarat High Court for protection from their families

The couple has been “in an affair” for three years and executed the live-in relationship agreement “on their own will and volition without any threat or pressure,” the petition states. (Representational Image) The couple has been “in an affair” for three years and executed the live-in relationship agreement “on their own will and volition without any threat or pressure,” the petition states. (Representational Image)

The Gujarat High Court has directed the district superintendent of police to look into a homosexual police couple’s plea seeking police protection apprehending threat to their life from their families. In an order on July 23, the court asked the DSP to look into the matter and provide them with police protection if their concerns were valid.

The couple, who have been living together in Mahisagar and executed a live-in agreement last month, had earlier approached the Bhavnagar and Mahisagar police sub-inspector and also the district superintendent of police at Mahisagar in June, but their request for protection went unheard.

The couple, in their petition, said their relationship “is not acceptable to the society and their family and communities, thus they are facing threats from their own family members.” The couple has been “in an affair” for three years and executed the live-in relationship agreement “on their own will and volition without any threat or pressure,” the petition states.

“District Superintendent of Police, Lunawada, District Mahisagar is hereby directed to look into the matter and shall take immediate steps and if required, the petitioners shall be provided with the police protection,” the order said.

