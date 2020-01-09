Home secy, Delhi Police chief scheduled to appear before Parl committee on Jan 13

Delhi Police outside the JNU campus on Thursday. (Express photo) Delhi Police outside the JNU campus on Thursday. (Express photo)

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik are scheduled to appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Home Affairs on January 13 over rising crimes in Delhi, according to details available with the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

Sources said the duo will also be quizzed on the recent violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University when masked men attacked students and teachers and damaged property.

The panel is chaired by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma.

