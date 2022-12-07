scorecardresearch
Home Secy Bhalla reviews security situation in J&K

A blog linked to The Resistance Front, an offshoot of LeT, published the list of 56 Kashmiri Pandits who were recruited under the PM's Rehabilitation Package, and warned of attacks on them.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla (File)
Days after a terrorist group released a hit list of 56 employees belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was also attended by other senior officials of the ministry, paramilitary forces, the J&K administration and police.

“The meeting took stock of the prevailing security situation in J&K. It is a routine monthly review meeting and some of the representatives of the J&K administration attended it through video conferencing,” an official said, adding that they also discussed security threat to several leaders.

