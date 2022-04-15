Home Secretary in Kashmir for Amarnath Yatra preparations

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday embarked on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of preparations for the Amarnath Yatra, which will take place in June. Sources said Bhalla is accompanied by Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar and IB special director Tapan Deka, as well as additional secretary (Kashmir) Piyush Goyal.

Sources said Bhalla is holding meetings with top officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, as well as officers of the BSF and the CRPF. Sources said the main focus of the review meetings is to ensure that the Yatra is conducted smoothly, with no untoward incident taking place.

The Amarnath Yatra had been suspended for the past two years due to the Covid 19 pandemic. In 2019, the yatra was cut short due to the impending announcements of bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories and the removal of its special status.