Home Ministry’s 90-day ultimatum: States told to clear forensic backlogs as India shifts to tech-driven ‘Naveen Sanhitas’

The Union Home Ministry has issued directives to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, to strengthen forensic science laboratories, fill vacancies, and clear backlogs within three months. (Wikimedia Commons/Representational)

In a push to modernise India’s criminal justice system, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued comprehensive directives to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, directing them to strengthen forensic science laboratories (FSLs), fill vacancies, and clear backlogs within three months.

In a letter sent earlier this month, the MHA has asked all the states to coordinate through the Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFSS), emphasising capacity building across manpower, infrastructure, and technology to handle rising caseloads and align with the new ‘Naveen Sanhitas’ – the trio of criminal laws replacing colonial-era codes.

Key priorities include regular recruitment and specialised training for FSL staff, as well as programmes for investigators and judicial officers on evidence handling.