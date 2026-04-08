Home Ministry’s 90-day ultimatum: States told to clear forensic backlogs as India shifts to tech-driven ‘Naveen Sanhitas’

The Union Home Ministry has issued directives to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, to strengthen forensic science laboratories, fill vacancies, and clear backlogs within three months. (Wikimedia Commons/Representational)
In a push to modernise India’s criminal justice system, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued comprehensive directives to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, directing them to strengthen forensic science laboratories (FSLs), fill vacancies, and clear backlogs within three months.
In a letter sent earlier this month, the MHA has asked all the states to coordinate through the Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFSS), emphasising capacity building across manpower, infrastructure, and technology to handle rising caseloads and align with the new ‘Naveen Sanhitas’ – the trio of criminal laws replacing colonial-era codes.
Key priorities include regular recruitment and specialised training for FSL staff, as well as programmes for investigators and judicial officers on evidence handling.
“States must institute monitoring to ensure timely forensic reports and launch a special drive to eliminate all backlogs by July,” a senior government officer said, citing the order of the MHA.
“Infrastructure upgrades feature prominently: expand regional and district-level FSLs, deploy advanced equipment for physical, biological, chemical, and digital evidence, and ensure regular use of Mobile Forensic Vans for on-site collection. Dedicated forensic evidence collection teams should be formed at district and sub-divisional levels,” the officer said.
The MHA also calls for reviewing recruitment rules to recognize specialized forensic degrees from institutions like the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), distinguishing them from traditional science qualifications. Vacancies must be filled urgently, including via contractual hires, while granting FSLs administrative autonomy by separating them from police functions to uphold scientific integrity.
“Police personnel are to receive structured training on evidence protocols, with strict adherence to DFSS SOPs and mandatory accreditation for all FSLs under national and international standards. Digital integration via the e-Forensics module under the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) will enable seamless report transmission to courts,” the officer added.
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Innovation is encouraged through collaborations with IITs, NITs, and universities, including hackathons hosted by state labs. “Strengthening forensic capabilities is critical for improving investigation quality, timely justice, and conviction rates,” the directive stated, tasking DFSS’s Central Forensic Science Laboratories (CFSLs) with handholding states.
Officials noted that the MHA directive aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a tech-driven justice system, amid concerns over low conviction rates—hovering around 30-40 per cent in serious crimes—often linked to weak forensic support. States have been asked to allocate budgets alongside central aid, with DFSS to monitor progress.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More