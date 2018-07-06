Home Ministry to states: Check lynching fuelled by rumours

The widows of the victims who were lynched to death by a mob who suspected them of child lifters. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) The widows of the victims who were lynched to death by a mob who suspected them of child lifters. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday asked the states and Union territories (UTs) to check incidents of mob lynching fuelled by rumours of child-lifting on social media.

In an advisory, the MHA urged the states and UTs to “keep a watch for early detection of rumours of child-lifting and initiate effective measures to counter them. The Centre has asked the states and UTs to take measures to prevent incidents of mob lynching fuelled by rumours of child-lifting circulating on social media,” a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

The states and UTs have been asked to direct district administrations to identify vulnerable areas and conduct community outreach programmes to create awareness and build confidence. They have also been directed to properly investigate complaints of child abduction to instil confidence among affected people.

More than 20 people have been lynched over the last two months on suspicion of child-lifting, the latest being the killing of five men in Maharashtra’s Dhule district.

On Tuesday, the government directed WhatsApp to immediately take steps to prevent the spread of “irresponsible and explosive messages”, saying the social media platform cannot evade responsibility. WhatsApp has also been asked to immediately contain the spread of such messages.

Responding to the directions, the US-based social media platform said on Wednesday that fake news, misinformation and hoaxes can be checked by the government, civil society and technology companies working together.

