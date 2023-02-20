MHA asks states to nominate 3 officers for UN Police’s training on child protection in Germany

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all the chief secretaries/director-generals of police (DGP) of all states and Union territories to nominate three officers each for the pilot training on child protection for United Nations (UN) Police in Germany’s Brühl.

In a letter, K Prakasham, Under Secretary (Pers Policy and Welfare), said the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations (PMI to UN) has informed about the invitation received by the UN Police Division in which it had asked for nominations for the pilot training for police trainers on new UN Reinforcement Training Package on Child Protection for the UN.

“The course participants who pass the assessments will be considered for membership in the pilot training in Germany and the aim of this course is to strengthen the capacity of member states to deliver police child protection training in their national and/or regional police peacekeeping training institutions,” it stated.

Prakasham has also sent a letter to the director-generals (DGs) of paramilitary forces, Delhi Police commissioner, and directors of Central Bureau of Investigation and Intelligence Bureau.

The member states can nominate three police officers by March 1 for the course to be held from May 8 to May 12. “The candidates must have a background in delivering UN pre-deployment training for individual police officers, they must have significant training experience of at least three years and possess fluency in English. The pilot course will aim for the equal participation of women and men. The United Nations will cover costs associated with the travel, accommodation, and meals for the course participants, and the nominated candidates will undergo a selection process,” he said.

Prakasham asked all the chief secretaries and DGPs to nominate those police officers who meet the criteria before February 22 for onward submission to the UN headquarters