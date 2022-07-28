scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

5 Questions | Home ministry must conduct probe into air ambulance availability in Lakshadweep: Mohammed Faizal PP

'Patients have to be taken to places like Kochi as critical ones cannot be kept under observation for too long. There is no night landing facility either. The last helicopter has to take off by 3.30 pm.'

Written by Sourav Roy Barman
July 28, 2022 3:45:53 am
Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal PP

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal PP raised the issue of deaths in the islands due to non-availability of air ambulance. He spoke to Sourav Roy Barman

You said the issue is very alarming.

Yes, this is particularly concerning because there is a lack of specialist doctors in Lakshadweep. Patients have to be taken to places like Kochi as critical ones cannot be kept under observation for too long. There is no night landing facility either. The last helicopter has to take off by 3.30 pm.

Has this been an issue in the past?

It has become a bigger issue in the last few months. Last month itself, there were five deaths attributable to the lack of air ambulances and the poor state of health services. In Lakshadweep, there is an agreement between the administration and Pawan Hans in which it is clearly spelt out that the first priority should be given to patients.

Can you elaborate?

See, in one case priority was given to a VIP who was also flying out of the islands over a patient, who died. In another case, a pregnant woman was to be air-lifted to Kavaratti from another island which did not have proper medical facilities. But that could not be done on time due to bad weather. The baby could not be saved by the time she was brought to the capital of the Union Territory.

Are you saying the situation has worsened of late?

Yes. Previously, around 30 specialist doctors were serving around five hospitals in Kavaratti, Agatti, Andrott, Minicoy and Amini. Specialist doctors of paediatrics, surgery, orthopaedics among others were available round the clock even in the far-off islands under a PPP arrangement. But the present administration has brought changes, which have weakened the system and those doctors are not available anymore.

What is your demand?

The Ministry of Home Affairs should take note of the problem and conduct a proper inquiry to find out whether the priority is really adhered to.

