MHA tells Mamata govt to take disciplinary action against Rajeev Kumar

A day after West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi sent a report to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the prevailing situation in Kolkata, the Home Ministry asked the Mamata Banerjee government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar for indiscipline and violation of All India Services (Conduct) Rules.

In a letter to the West Bengal chief secretary, the Home Ministry said that Kumar violated All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, by sitting on a dharna along with some police officers and the Chief Minister at the Metro Channel in Kolkata. “Rajeev Kumar flouted provisions of the Rules 3(1), 5(1) and 7 of the AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968,” the MHA letter said.

The Home Ministry directive comes after the Supreme Court had earlier in the day restrained the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) from taking any coercive action against Kumar even though it directed the Kolkata Police chief to appear before the probe agency for questioning.

The CBI has alleged that Kumar, who headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was formed by the state in April 2013 to probe the Saradha chit fund scam, destroyed electronic evidence related to the ponzi scam cases.

On Monday, the Home Ministry said it was “closely monitoring the situation” in West Bengal after the CBI’s move to question Kumar on the chit funds scam in the state that led to a standoff with the government even as the CM sat on a dharna to protest against the move.

The Home Ministry officials had said it would examine the role of some IPS officers in the alleged obstruction of the CBI team. The MHA is the cadre-controlling authority of the IPS.