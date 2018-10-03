Home Ministry extends AFSPA in three districts in Arunachal Pradesh for six months

Some of the banned insurgent groups are active in these areas of Arunachal Pradesh. (Representational) Some of the banned insurgent groups are active in these areas of Arunachal Pradesh. (Representational)

In view of the activities of banned insurgent groups of the north east, the Centre has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh and its eight police station areas bordering Assam by another six months. A home ministry official said the decision was taken after a review of law and order situation in the three districts and eight police station areas concerned.

According to a home ministry notification, released October 1, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh and eight police stations bordering Assam were declared “disturbed” areas under AFSPA, 1958.

“Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of the following eight police stations in the districts of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 up to March 31, 2019 w.e.f. October 1, 2018, unless withdrawn earlier,” the notification said.

The police stations include Balemu and Bhalukpong police stations in West Kameng district, Seijosa police station in East Kameng district, Balijan police station in Papumpare district, Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district, Roing police station in Lower Dibang Valley district and Sunpura police station in Lohit district.

National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K), United Liberation Front Of Assam (ULFA) and National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) are some of the banned insurgent groups which are active in these areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

