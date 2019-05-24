Govt bans Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, says outfit promoted acts of terrorism

Two months after Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir was banned, the Home Ministry on Friday declared Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh an “unlawful organisation”.

“In the 1st Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the following entries shall be inserted, namely- Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan and all its manifestations,” the MHA said in a statement.

The listing under the First Schedule of the UAPA means the outfit is now a banned organisation in India, a home ministry official said.

The Home Ministry said the outfit had committed acts of terrorism, promoted acts of terrorism and was engaged in radicalisation and recruitment of youths for terrorist activities in India.

“Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh was engaged in recruitment and raising funds for terrorist activities, procurement of explosives/chemicals and assembling of IEDs,” the Home Ministry statement said.

Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh came into existence in the year 1998 with the objective of establishing a Caliphate through Jihad.

“Involvement of JMB cadres has been established in Burdwan bomb blast and Bodh Gaya blast. Assam Police has found involvement of JMB in five cases registered by them and a total of 56 accused belonging to JMB have been arrested,” the MHA said.

The Home Ministry further said the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh planned to set up permanent bases within 10 km along the Indo-Bangladesh border near West Bengal, Assam and Tripura and spread its network in south India.

In March, the Centre banned the Jamat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir for five years under anti-terror law on grounds that it was “in close touch” with militant outfits and is expected to “escalate secessionist movement” in the state.