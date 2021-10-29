Home Ministry ‘assessing’ challenges to coastal security, says Amit Shah

The government is “seriously assessing” the challenges to India’s coastal security, and will take appropriate measures to make it “impenetrable”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday at a meeting where the possibility of creating a separate cadre for coastal police was discussed.

Shah was chairing a meeting with the Home Ministry’s Consultative Committee on coastal security. It was attended by junior ministers (MoS) Nityanand Rai and Ajay Mishra, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Department of Fisheries Secretary Jatindra Nath Swain, and Indian Coast Guard officials.

According to a statement, Shah said that “as per” the “guidelines” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “the Department of Border Management, Ministry of Home Affairs has been working” in the “direction of further strengthening of coastal security”.

Shah said his ministry “is seriously assessing the challenges being faced in coastal security” and “appropriate and adequate steps would be taken to make coastal security impenetrable along with the states”.

The statement said several issues were discussed, such as the need to strengthen coastal security at par with land border security among others. “Members present in the meeting also suggested the formation of separate Coastal Police Cadre in all the states and monitoring of islands and coastal areas with the help of technology,” the statement said.