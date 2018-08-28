Home Ministry: 1,200 died in 8 states during monsoon

An aerial view shows partially submerged road at a flooded area in Kerala. (Reuters/File Photo) An aerial view shows partially submerged road at a flooded area in Kerala. (Reuters/File Photo)

More than 1,200 people have died, including 443 in Kerala, due to rains, floods and landslides across eight states during the monsoon season so far, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Monday. According to the MHA’s National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 443 people have died in Kerala, where 54.11 lakh people in 14 districts have been severely hit by the rains and floods.

Standing crops on over 47,727 hectares of land were also damaged in the southern state. As many as 218 people have died in Uttar Pradesh, 198 in West Bengal, 166 in Karnataka, 139 in Maharashtra, 52 in Gujarat, 49 in Assam and 11 in Nagaland, taking the toll to 1,276 deaths.

Thirty-seven people — 15 in Kerala, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, five in West Bengal and three in Karnataka — were missing while 349 were injured in rain-related incidents. Rains and deluge hit 26 districts in Maharashtra, 23 each in Assam and West Bengal, 18 in UP, 14 in Kerala, 11 each in Karnataka and Nagaland.

Kerala begins cleaning drive

Kochi: As lakhs of flood-hit people began returning home, Kerala was engaged in a massive cleaning drive. From 12.47 lakh people in 4,000-odd camps a week ago, the number came down to 3.42 lakh on Monday.

In Ernakulam district, Collector Muhammed Safirulla said that intensive cleaning drive was being done in 22 worst-hit panchayats. The drive had begun in 389 wards, and each ward had been allotted 50-100 volunteers, including workers of self-help groups.

In Pathanamthitta district, 4,000 activists from self-help groups were engaged in cleaning houses. “After cleaning public places, we are giving priority to houses of the aged, indisposed and the poor,’’ said district Kudumbasree Mission coordinator Sabir Hussain.

