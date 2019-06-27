In first visit to Kashmir as Home Minister, Amit Shah visits family of SHO killed in militant attack

On his maiden visit to Jammu Kashmir as Union Home Minister, Amit Shah Thursday visited the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Arshad Ahmed Khan, who was killed in a militant attack in Anantnag on June 12. The area was cordoned off for his visit.

Khan, 37, was injured in the attack and later flown to Delhi in an air ambulance for specialised treatment. However, he succumbed to injuries at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He is survived by his wife and two sons, aged four and one. Five CRPF personnel were killed in the attack, in which a lone Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist targeted a patrol team of the paramilitary force.

Shah also held a review meeting over security and law and order situation in the state with Governor Satya Pal Malik. He is on a two-day visit to review preparations for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage that begins July 1. Shah is likely to visit the Amarnath cave on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Home Minister chaired a high-level security meeting for the pilgrimage and also reviewed progress of development projects in the state like the Prime Minister’s Development Programme and the implementation of central schemes in the state. He asked state officers to ensure equitable development.

While reviewing security arrangements, Shah laid emphasis on securing the twin routes to the Himalayan cave shrine and preparations to deal with “any natural calamity”.