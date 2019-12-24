Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Amit Shah interview LIVE Updates: NPR won’t affect anyone’s citizenship, says Home Minister

Amit Shah interview LIVE Updates: "There is no need to debate this (pan-India NRC) as there is no discussion on it right now. PM Modi was right, there is no discussion on it yet either in the Cabinet or Parliament," Amit Shah said in an interview with ANI.

Amit Shah, Bengal Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, Citizenship Amendment Act, Citizenship Amendment Act protests, CAA protests in Bengal, kolkata news, indian express The Home Minister also admitted that there was a lack of communication from the government on the Citizenship Amendment Act. (File)

Amit Shah interview LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said there had been no discussion on a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) — two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi distanced his government from the exercise. “There is no need to debate this (pan-India NRC) as there is no discussion on it right now. PM Modi was right, there is no discussion on it yet either in the Cabinet or Parliament,” Amit Shah said in an interview with ANI.

The remark signals a U-turn on part of Amit Shah, who has made public statements about a pan-India NRC — as recently as earlier this month. The Home Minister also admitted that there was a lack of communication from the government on the Citizenship Amendment Act. “There may be a lack of communication, I have no problem in accepting that. But you can watch my speech in the Parliament, I have clearly mentioned that the National population Register would not affect anyone’s citizenship,” Amit Shah said.

The Union Cabinet, headed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a proposal to update the National Population Register (NPR). The NPR exercise will require people to declare ‘date and place of birth of parents’ besides furnishing data on 21 points.

    19:58 (IST)24 Dec 2019
    No connection between detention center and NRC or CAA: Shah

    On detention centres in the country, Amit Shah said, "There is no connection between detention center and NRC or CAA. The center has been there for years and is for illegal migrants. Misinformation is being spread on this." He said since the Modi government came in, no such detention centres have been made in the country.

    19:48 (IST)24 Dec 2019
    Possible that some names are missed in NPR, but that won't affect citizenship

    Speaking on the National Population Register, the Home Minister said it is possible that some names are missed in the NPR but the citizenship of people will not be revoked as this is not the process of NRC. "I want to make it clear that nobody will lose citizenship because of NPR," he said.

    19:34 (IST)24 Dec 2019
    Made peace appeals: Shah on anti-CAA protests

    The home minister said that the government made peace appeals during the protests over the Citizenship Act protests. He also said that the protest call was given by the Opposition parties.

    19:32 (IST)24 Dec 2019
    NPR will not affect anyone's citizenship: Amit Shah

    When asked if there was lack of communication from the government on CAA, the home minister said, "Kuch to khaami rahi hogi, mujhe sweekar karne mein dikkat nahi hai, magar Parliament ka mera bhashan dekh lijiye, usme maine sab spasht kiya hai ke is se kisi bhi minority ki nagrikta jaane ka sawaal nahi hai." (There may be a lack of communication, I have no problem in accepting that. But you can watch my speech in the Parliament, I have clearly mentioned that the NPR would not affect anyone's citizenship.)

    19:27 (IST)24 Dec 2019
    Appeal West Bengal & Kerala CM's to review their decision to oppose NPR

    On Kerala and West Bengal saying no to NPR, Amit Shah told ANI, "I humbly appeal to both Chief Ministers again, that do not take such a step and please review your decisions, don't keep the poor out of development programs just for your politics."

    19:22 (IST)24 Dec 2019
    Asaduddin Owaisi always opposes our stand, no matter what: Shah

    On Asaduddin Owaisi's criticism of CAA, Amit Shah said, "If we say that the sun rises from the east then Owaisi ji will say no it rises from the west, he always opposes our stand. Still, I again assure him that CAA has nothing to do with NRC."

    19:19 (IST)24 Dec 2019
    No need to debate on pan-India NRC: Shah

    "There is no need to debate this (pan-India NRC) as there is no discussion on it right now, PM Modi was right, there is no discussion on it yet either in the Cabinet or Parliament," Amit Shah said while blaming the misinformation on NRC for violence.

    19:15 (IST)24 Dec 2019
    WATCH | Amit Shah speaks to ANI on NPR, NRC, CAA and other issues

    WATCH | Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to ANI on National Population Register, NRC/CAA and other issues.

    19:08 (IST)24 Dec 2019
    There's no link between NRC and NPR: Amit Shah

    Speaking to ANI, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "There is no link between National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), I am clearly stating this today." Shah's comments come amid the protests over NRC. Also, on Tuesday, the Cabinet approved a proposal to update the National Population Register (NPR). A budget of Rs 8500 crore has been allocated for the National Population Register updation exercise, PTI reported. The NPR exercise will require people to declare ‘date and place of birth of parents’ besides furnishing data on 21 points. 

    Home Minister Amit Shah's interview also comes on the day when the Union Cabinet held a high-level meeting in New Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Cabinet has approved a proposal to update the National Population Register (NPR). A budget of Rs 8500 crore has been allocated for the National Population Register updation exercise, PTI reported. The NPR exercise will require people to declare ‘date and place of birth of parents’ besides furnishing data on 21 points.

