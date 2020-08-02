Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised

Home Minister Amit Shah has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. (File) Home Minister Amit Shah has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. (File)

Home Minister Amit Shah, 55, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital. In a tweet, Amit Shah said he got tested after showing Covid-19 symptoms while requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested and isolate themselves.

“On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves,” Amit Shah tweeted.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

On Saturday, Amit Shah addressed the inaugural session of a webinar organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s 100th death anniversary. Shah had said Tilak was the one who made India’s freedom struggle truly Indian. Shah said Tilak suffused India’s freedom struggle with Indian thought, Indian history, Indian pride and its varied languages..

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Varun, who had earlier tested positive for the novel coronavirus, died due to the infection in Lucknow. Varun, 62, was the minister of Technical Education in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet and MLA from Ghatampur seat in Kanpur Nagar.

On July 25, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted the news of him testing positive for coronavirus. Chouhan has been regularly interacting with his ministers over video conference from his hospital bed and reviewing the situation in the state. Last week, in a video statement, Chouhan said he prepares his own tea and does his own laundry at the dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Bhopal.

“In the hospital, I make my own tea and wash my clothes on my own because one cannot give clothes for laundry when they are Covid positive. Washing clothes myself has benefited me in another way. My hand was operated and despite of physiotherapy it did not work properly. Now, because of washing clothes using my hands it works just fine,” Chouhan said.

