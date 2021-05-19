Holy smoke, cow urine, yagna chikitsa: BJP leaders and their unscientific claims on Covid cure 

In a party gathering, Thakur was heard saying that drinking cow urine cures lung infection from Covid.

At a time when the coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc in the country and India recording a large number of Covid-19 cases amid the second wave, several BJP politicians have been coming up with unscientific solutions to prevent the infection.

The latest being a BJP leader from Meerut taking to streets, blowing shankh and carrying ‘holy smoke’ on a rickshaw cart.

In a video shared on social media, Gopal Sharma and a few followers were seen blowing the shankh and chanting ‘Jai Sriram’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

Sharma claimed that the holy smoke will stop the virus spread in the air as it will kill them in the atmosphere. He also claimed that the shankh and holy smoke will add to the oxygen concentration in the air and in turn will help people recover fast from the disease.

This comes after BJP MP Pragya Thakur sparked a controversy after she suggested that drinking cow urine will protect from the virus infection.

In a party gathering, Thakur was heard saying that drinking cow urine cures lung infection from Covid.

“I am in deep pain but I take cow urine every day. So now, I don’t have to take any medicine against corona and I don’t have corona,” she said.

This is not the first time Thakur has been propagating unscientific claims. Two years ago she had said that a mix of cow urine and other cow products had cured her cancer.

A few days ago, Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur suggested conducting a ‘yagna chikitsa’ to prevent the third wave of Covid-19. She advised people to perform yaga to purify their environment in order to stop the spread of the virus infection.

Thakur added that performing the yaga for four days straight will purify the environment and that the third wave of Covid-19 will not even touch India.

Thakur has often been criticised for her bizzare remarks and not wearing a mask in public.

In another instance, a BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh, Surendra Singh, had claimed that drinking cow urine protected him from the coronavirus. He advised people to consume a mix of 50 ml cow urine with 100 ml water. He also claimed it works even against heart disease.

BJP leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was recently criticised for his comment that coronavirus is a living organism that has a right to live.

Coronavirus is also a living organism and has the right to live like the rest of us. But humans think of themselves as superior and are trying to eliminate it. So it is constantly mutating itself, he had said.

This is not the first time the country is seeing politicians making such outlandish claims on the virus infection. Earlier, during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic in India, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had claimed that consuming ‘Bhabhiji papad’ would help in producing antibodies to fight the coronavirus.

Madhya Pradesh pro-tem speaker Rameshwar Sharma had claimed that building the Ram temple in Ayodhya would bring an end to coronavirus.

Cow urine against coronavirus infection was also suggested by Suman Haripriya, a BJP MLA of Assam.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey had suggested sunbathe and said that standing in sunlight for 10-15 minutes helps produce Vitamin D which will kill coronavirus.

However, the health experts have warned against following such unscientific claims and urged people to seek expert opinion and treatment from relevant sources.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported over 2.67 lakh fresh cases of Covid-19 infection and 4,529 deaths.