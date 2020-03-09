Holi 2020 LIVE updates: Celebrations kick off amid coronavirus fears

Participants during Basanta Utsav celebrations in North Kolkata on Monday. (Express photo: Partha Paul) Participants during Basanta Utsav celebrations in North Kolkata on Monday. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

Happy Holi 2020 LIVE: Holi, also known as the festival of colours, will be celebrated with great fervour across the country on Tuesday. The festival marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring. The festival, usually held over two days, is celebrated by splashing colours, dancing and munching on sweets.

Celebrations begin a night before with Holika Dahan — a bonfire that symbolises the victory of good over evil. People circle the fire, perform religious rituals and pray for the destruction of evil, recalling the story of the demon Holika, who tried to burn her nephew Prahlad but was burnt instead.

The festival begins with Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi, which is being celebrated on March 9 this year. Holi celebrations on the second day are called Badi Holi or Dhulandi. This is said to welcome spring, and is considered the festival of harvest for farmers.

With the fear of coronavirus spreading across the country, PM Narendra Modi has decided to skip Holi events this year to avoid mass gatherings. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also avoiding Holi Milan in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Urging everyone to stay safe, BJP President JP Nadda also decided to cancel Holi celebrations.