Monday, March 09, 2020
Holi 2020 LIVE updates: Celebrations kick off amid coronavirus fears

Happy Holi 2020 LIVE: In view of the coronavirus outbreak, PM Narendra Modi has decided to skip Holi events this year, to avoid mass gatherings.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 9, 2020 9:39:06 pm
holi, holi 2020, happy holi, happy holi 2020, happy holi images, happy holi celebration, happy holi celebration in india, happy holi celebration india, holi celebration india, holi celebration india 2020, holi wishes, holi in india, india holi, holi news, holi latest news Participants during Basanta Utsav celebrations in North Kolkata on Monday. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

Happy Holi 2020 LIVE: Holi, also known as the festival of colours, will be celebrated with great fervour across the country on Tuesday. The festival marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring. The festival, usually held over two days, is celebrated by splashing colours, dancing and munching on sweets.

Celebrations begin a night before with Holika Dahan — a bonfire that symbolises the victory of good over evil. People circle the fire, perform religious rituals and pray for the destruction of evil, recalling the story of the demon Holika, who tried to burn her nephew Prahlad but was burnt instead.

The festival begins with Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi, which is being celebrated on March 9 this year. Holi celebrations on the second day are called Badi Holi or Dhulandi. This is said to welcome spring, and is considered the festival of harvest for farmers.

With the fear of coronavirus spreading across the country, PM Narendra Modi has decided to skip Holi events this year to avoid mass gatherings. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also avoiding Holi Milan in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Urging everyone to stay safe, BJP President JP Nadda also decided to cancel Holi celebrations.

Live Blog

Holi 2020 celebrations: Here's how the festival of colours is being celebrated across India. Follow this space for LIVE updates.

Highlights

    21:39 (IST)09 Mar 2020
    Here’s how you can take care of your acne-prone skin this Holi

    Holi, hands down, is the most fun festival. However, acne shouldn’t stop you from enjoying this festival of colours. If you are planning to play Holi, get ready for the classic Holi playlist, glasses of thandai and loads of fun. But do not forget your skin, because, at the end of the day, it is what faces the brunt. Here, we give out tips specifically meant for those suffering from acne to help you navigate Holi without the fear of skin inflammation. Read more here

    Celebrated across India every year, on the day of Purnima (the full moon), in the month of Falgun over two consecutive days — the first day of Holi is known as Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan and the second as Rangwali Holi, Dhuleti, Dhulandi or Dhulivandan.

    On the eve of Holi, a large bonfire, called Holika Dahan, is lit. People gather around the fire and perform ‘pingpuja’ while praying for the longevity and prosperity of their loved ones. On the second day of celebrations known as Rangpanchami, people play with colours. It is believed that Krishna used to celebrate the festival with colours at Vrindavan and Gokul.

    At some places, people also form a human pyramid and break a pot full of buttermilk hung at a considerable height.

